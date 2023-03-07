The report of the committee was accepted by the government after deliberations chaired by Union Power & NRE Minister R. K. Singh last week. During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that a modern transmission grid is vital to achieve the government’s vision to provide 24x7 reliable and affordable power to the people and also meet the sustainability goals. Shri Singh said that a fully automated, digitally controlled, fast responsive grid which is resilient to cyber-attacks and natural disasters is the need of the hour. The Minister said that such a system should ensure the isolation of specific areas in case of any contingency, so as to protect the grid and prevent larger outages. Appreciating the efforts of the Task Force, Singh directed the CEA to formulate necessary standards and regulations for adoption of identified technological solutions and set benchmark performance levels so as to build a robust and modern transmission network in the country.

