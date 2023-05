NEW DELHI : The Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers‘ Association (CPMA) of India is hosting the 41st edition of the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference 2023 (APIC 2023) in New Delhi on 18-19 May.

The conference, a highly anticipated international business event in the petrochemical sector, rotates among seven member countries, including Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and India.

The event, supported by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India, will bring together senior business leaders from the global petrochemicals industry. Distinguished speakers such as Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, are set to address the delegates during the two-day conference.

APIC 2023 aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on various business sessions pertaining to the Petrochemicals Sector. Industry perspectives will be shared by notable figures, including Shrikant M Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

On the second day of the conference, the event will kickstart with presidential addresses from the heads of the seven associations, including Keiichi Iwata, Chairman of the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association, and Mitchell Killeen, Acting Chairman of the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association.

Arun Baroka, Secretary of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India, expressed India’s honor in hosting the prestigious conference. Baroka highlighted the pivotal role of the petrochemical industry in industrial and agricultural development and underscored India’s strong economic recovery post-pandemic.

He expressed optimism that the conference would attract further investments in the sector, positioning India as a leading petrochemicals manufacturing hub.

Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, emphasized the significance of the petrochemical sector in future growth and nation-building. He noted that petrochemical products find applications in various industries, playing a vital role in improving the quality of life. Meswani highlighted the timing of APIC 2023, as India embarks on an era of high-tech manufacturing where petrochemical products will have an important role to play.

Kamal Nanavaty, President of CPMA and a key member of the Organizing Committee, highlighted the global impact of APIC in bringing together leaders from the petrochemical industry across member countries and beyond.

The event is expected to attract over a thousand delegates, including approximately four hundred overseas participants from 26 countries. The conference aims to delve into discussions on sustainable economic growth and address the challenges faced by the petrochemical industry.

APIC 2023 serves as a platform for industry delegates to gain insights into regional market trends, current challenges, regulations, and sustainable solutions. It also offers an opportunity to showcase India’s major policy reforms in areas such as infrastructure, ease of doing business, and taxation to global business leaders in the petrochemical industry.