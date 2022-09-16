India to ink oil supply pacts with Petrobras, Ecopetrol3 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- India had stopped sourcing crude via long-term contracts from Colombia’s Ecopetrol in 2015
NEW DELHI : India’s efforts to diversify its energy basket by importing crude oil from non-Opec sources are bearing fruit as it is set to sign long-term contracts to procure at least 2 million tonnes (mt) of crude from Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and 1 mt from Colombia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA, two government officials in the know said.