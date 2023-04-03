India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 20282 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
India will issue tenders to install 15 GW of renewable energy capacity each in the first two quarters of this fiscal year, ending March 2024.
India will issue tenders for the installation of 250 gigawatts (GW) of green energy capacity by March 2028, according to a government memo released on Monday, as it looks to cut its emissions by 45% from 2005 levels.
