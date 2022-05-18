India to launch 20% ethanol-mixed gasoline in some parts from April: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.07:02 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters
India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, the report said, although New Delhi plans a nationwide roll out from 2025/26
NEW DELHI :India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, a source familiar with the plan said, although the federal government plans a nationwide roll out from 2025/26.
Hit hard by rising oil prices, India has expedited efforts to boost local output of oil and a transition to alternative fuels to cut its import bill.
