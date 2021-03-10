India to levy 40% duty on solar equipment imports to boost domestic industry

As part of its strategy to transition to cleaner energy sources, India is planning to expand its renewable power capacity fivefold to 450 gigawatts by 2030. Some 280 gigawatts of that will come from solar, according to the ministry. The government sees the domestic solar manufacturing industry as vital to reaching that target, while the tax plan is also part of a broader push to help create jobs and revive an economy battered by the pandemic.

