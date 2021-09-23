To provide a further push to India's green economy, the union government plans to provide viability gap funding (VGF) or grants for offshore wind and storage projects, said union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh while briefing reporters after the meeting with state energy ministers on the new Reforms Linked Distribution Sector Scheme.

A grant is also being explored for green hydrogen in heavy mobility. VGF can provide a push to India’s infrastructure-creation plans through public-private partnerships.

This assumes significance given that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has set a target of adding 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy projects by 2030. India plans to leverage scale to lower offshore energy tariffs by harnessing the enormous wind power potential along its 7,600km coastline.

In addition to plan for calling bids for setting up 13-gigawatt hour (GWh) grid-scale battery storage system in Ladakh, the union government also plans to set up around 14 GWh grid-scale battery storage system at the world’ largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Kutch. Also, several other grid-scale battery storage projects are in the works. In comparison, the highest installed storage capacity in the world is 400 megawatt-hour (MWh).

Singh said that India’s demand for electricity is growing which denotes a healthy growth of economy. India’s electricity demand was 124 billion units (BUs) in August as compared to 106 BUs recorded in the corresponding month in 2019 before coronavirus pandemic killed the demand in the country. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all-time high of 200.57 gigawatt (GW) on 7 July,

“Our demand is increasing because of the economy improving and more households are getting electricity," Singh said.

This comes in the backdrop of the government working on the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power distribution company (discom) reform scheme, wherein the Centre’ share will be ₹97,631 crore. The reforms-based result-linked power distribution sector scheme to be applicable till 2025-26 was announced in the union budget presented earlier this year and will subsume programmes such as the Integrated Power Development Scheme and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

“Shri Singh underlined to the ministers that the increasing demand for electricity has necessitated the strengthening and modernization of the Distribution infrastructure. He informed them that the scheme has been designed as a bottom-up scheme and the DISCOMs/States are empowered to prepare their own DPRs based on their need assessments prioritizing the loss reduction works. Modernization works such as System augmentation, Renovation and modernization of Substations etc. can also be carried out by the DISCOMs under this scheme, he pointed out," union power ministry said in a statement.

The funds will be released to discoms subject to them meeting reform-related milestones, with state run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) nominated as nodal agencies for the scheme’ implementation. Mint reported about the contours of the scheme on 16 December last year. With the scheme being a conditional one, the discoms only able to access it once they work on their plans and meet targets.

“The Hon’ble Union Minister advised that the plan should address the weakness as in the system, and the plan should take into account the increasing demands. He stated that the plan should take into account what the demand will be in 10 years down the line, and prepare the system to meet that. He also stated that the system needed to be modernized. The Union Minister of Power also stated that he and his officer will also meet the States and sit with the State Energy Ministers and the officers to hold them draw up their plan," the statement added.

The ambitious scheme aims to bring down India’s average aggregate technical and commercial loss from the present level of at 21.4%, to 12-15% and gradually narrow the deficit between the cost of electricity and the price at which it is supplied to ‘zero’ by 2024-25. The reforms are also aimed at improving the reliability and quality of power supply.

“Shri Singh underlined that funding under the scheme will be released based on progress in operational and financial improvements in DISCOMs. He elaborated that that loss reduction by DISCOMs is not a difficult task and in order to reduce losses, they need to focus on (i) Improving Billing Efficiency (ii) Enhancing Collection Efficiency (iii) Ensuring timely payment for electricity consumption by Government Departments and (iv) Fixing tariffs reflective of Actual Cost of supply and the State Government making timely payment of Subsidy if they want to give electricity at lower rates," the statement said.

