India to see $58 billion investment in upstream oil sector: Hardeep Singh Puri1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 06:04 PM IST
The government has set a target to increase the net geographical area under oil exploration from 8% to 15%, Puri said
New Delhi: India is expected to receive an estimated $58 billion of investment in the upstream oil and gas sector by 2023, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday, adding that several global companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Total Energies have shown keen interest to invest in Indian exploration and production segment.