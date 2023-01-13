India to see $58 billion investment in upstream oil sector: Hardeep Singh Puri

Adding another feather to the Indian journey to decarbonization, Puri said that the E20 will be rolled out soon in 11 States/UTs much earlier than initial target date of 1 April 2023. Fifteen cities will be covered under phase-1. “We are targeting phased rollout of E20 in entire country between now and April 2025," he remarked.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}