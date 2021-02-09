India to see largest increase in energy demand over next 20 years: IEA

MUMBAI: India will experience the largest increase in energy demand among countries worldwide over the next 20 years as its economy continues to develop, said the International Energy Agency (IEA) in a special report - "The India Energy Outlook 2021".

"India has made remarkable progress in recent years, bringing electricity connections to hundreds of millions of people and impressively scaling up the use of renewable energy, particularly solar," said Dr. Fatih Birol, executive director, IEA, adding that India has an opportunity to meet its targets without taking the high-carbon pathway that other economies have pursued in the past.

The report said the rapid expansion of solar power combined with smart policymaking are transforming India’s electricity sector, enabling it to provide clean, affordable and reliable power to a growing number of households and businesses.

“India’s energy future depends on buildings and factories that are yet to be built... Based on India’s current policy settings, 60% of its CO2 emissions in the late 2030s will be coming from infrastructure that does not exist today. This represents a huge opening for policies to steer India onto a more secure and sustainable course," IEA said.

Additional funding for clean energy technologies required to put India on a sustainable path over the next 20 years was $1.4 trillion, or 70%, higher than in a scenario based on its current policy settings.

It added that based on today’s policy settings, India’s combined import bill for fossil fuels is projected to triple over the next two decades, with oil by far the largest component. Domestic production of oil and gas continues to fall behind consumption trends and net dependence on imported oil will rise above 90% by 2040, up from 75% today.

“Government policies to accelerate India’s clean energy transition can lay the foundation for lasting prosperity and greater energy security. The stakes could not be higher, for India and for the world," said Birol. “All roads to successful global clean energy transitions go via India."

According to the report, India’s ability to ensure affordable, clean and reliable energy for its growing population will be vital for the future development of its economy, but avoiding the kind of carbon-intensive path previously followed by other countries will require strong policies, technological leaps and a surge in clean energy investment.

