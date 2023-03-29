India to start exporting coal from FY26: Pralhad Joshi

The ministry of coal launched the process for seventh round of commercial coal mines’ auction with a total of 106 coal blocks on offer. The mines offered are a mix of coal mines under CMSP Act and MMDR Act. Out of 106 coal mines, 101 mines are being put up for auction under 17th and 7th Tranche under CMSP/MMDR Act and five coal mines are being offered under second Attempt of 16th and 6th Tranche under CMSP/MMDR Act.