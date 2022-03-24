India’s global pursuit of storing solar energy, eyes Tesla model

“The issue is being discussed within the government and is important from an energy security viewpoint," said a senior government official, one of the two cited above, requesting anonymity. This comes against the backdrop of the country’s unfolding energy transition wherein the Clean Cooking Mission is looking to leverage rooftop solar and in-house battery infrastructure to provide uninterrupted electricity to about 250 million households. Also, cushioning energy supply shocks has been a vital part of India’s national security strategy as amplified by events such as the Russia-Ukraine war that has led global energy prices to rise sharply. India imports 85% of its crude oil and 53% of gas requirements.

