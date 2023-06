New Delhi: Commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the UAE have more than doubled their non-petroleum trade target to $100 billion by 2030 from the earlier anticipated $48 billion, and are exploring ways to increase it further going ahead.

India's non-oil exports in FY23 rose by 6% to $23.55 billion compared with $22.18 billion in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, petroleum products exports jumped a sharp 37.45% in the last financial year to $7.78 billion in FY23 from $22.18 billion driven by India’s imports of cheap Russian oil.

However, India’s petroleum products exports are on a decline due to lack of consumer demand in Western countries that has driven prices lower. Petroleum products export, which was a key growth driver of overall Indian exports during the last financial year, registered a sharp 23% decline in April compared to the previous month.

During the first meeting of the joint committee of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Goyal said, “We would like to have the UAE as our principal supplier of petroleum products. India has asked the UAE to increase sourcing of refined petroleum products from India. Third countries’ low quality petroleum products could be refined by Indian refineries."

“Significant decision has been taken to iron out issues that the businesses had faced…We have a mutually agreed (for a) target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030," Goyal said.

“Both countries have made significant progress on this issue. The central banks are in touch and our finance ministry is very supportive…given the high-level engagement of both sides given the active pursuit of working together, not only on a Rupee-Dirham trade but also other digital technologies will become a part of the UAE-India framework. In the coming months we will await for final outcomes very soon," Goyal said.

In the meeting, it was also decided to set up a new sub-committee to handle issues related to services trade and share services trade data, and an India-UAE CEPA council will be set up to further facilitate the implementation of the agreement.