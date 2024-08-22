India, US advance energy ties: Grid modernization, clean energy in focus

  • Power minister Manohar Lal and US senior adviser John Podesta engaged in talks to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation, focusing on grid modernization, energy storage, and manufacturing capacity.

Rituraj Baruah
Published22 Aug 2024, 08:01 PM IST
India, US reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in global green energy transition. (Image: Pixabay)
India, US reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in global green energy transition. (Image: Pixabay)

Union power minister Manohar Lal held a high-level discussion on Thursday with an American delegation led by John Podesta, senior adviser to the US President for International Climate Policy, marking a significant step in bolstering bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

In a statement, the power ministry described the talks as "productive" and pivotal for advancing key areas such as grid and transmission modernization, boosting manufacturing capacity, and enhancing energy storage systems.

Minister Lal was joined by Shripad Naik, minister of state for power and new & renewable energy, along with senior officials from the ministry.

During the discussions, Lal highlighted the enduring bilateral partnership between India and the US, underscoring a mutual commitment to a "clean" energy future. He emphasized the importance of engagements under the ‘Power & Energy Efficiency Pillar,’ a key component of the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), in driving the energy transition.

Podesta, recognizing India as a crucial partner, noted that both nations are aligned in building resilient supply chains and fostering investment-led partnerships. He pointed out that collaboration could extend to areas like clean energy, energy storage systems, and energy efficiency, adding that the US could support India in scaling its manufacturing capacity.

The discussions delved into technical exchanges for modernizing grid transmission to accommodate future load growth, along with policy consultations and potential financial backing for these initiatives, according to the statement.

The talks also explored state-to-state partnerships for long-duration energy storage studies and further collaboration on grid-scale battery storage solutions. High-efficiency cooling systems were another area of focus.

The meeting reinforced the strategic importance of the India-US partnership in spearheading the global clean energy transition, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation in these critical areas, the official statement added.

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 08:01 PM IST
