NEW DELHI: India’s petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday discussed crude oil price volatility and its impact on the Indian consumer with the US energy secretary Rick Perry over the phone.

The conversation came in the backdrop of tightening US sanctions against Iran, and production curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). India had kept its option open to purchase oil from Iran, with former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj informing her visiting Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, that New Delhi will take a decision after the national elections. India was among Iran’s top oil customers with imports of 23.5 million tonnes in 2018-19. While supplies are not an issue, the price at which the crude oil is to be bought will have a bearing on the Indian economy.

“Both the Ministers discussed about the ways to work together to enhance energy security, further develop gas-based economy in India, to expand energy and innovation linkages to bolster the strategic India-US Strategic Energy Partnership that was launched in New Delhi in April last year. They also reviewed the current status of four Working Groups created under the Strategic Energy Partnership -Oil & Gas, Power & Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development. They agreed to hold the second meeting of the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an early date," the petroleum ministry said n a statement.

The inaugural meeting of US-India Strategic Energy Partnership was held in April 2018 in New Delhi and was attended by Rick Perry, who had then pitched US as a preferred energy partner vis-a-vis China or Russia. Mint reported on 26 April about China and India nearing an arrangement to form a buyers’ bloc and reduce the influence of the Saudi Arabia-led cartel on oil prices. The two strategic rivals have made progress on joint sourcing of crude oil, with Li Fanrong, deputy administrator of China’s National Energy Administration, visiting New Delhi in March. Fanrong’s visit followed India’s petroleum secretary M.M. Kutty’s visit to Beijing last October.

“They also discussed about crude oil price volatility. Minister Pradhan emphasised the impact of price volatility on Indian consumers. He also pointed to the important role that the US plays in bringing about global price stability. The US' emergence as a source for oil and gas for India also figured during the call. Both Ministers agreed to work closely to improve the overall engagement between the countries in the energy sector," the statement added.

Since India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements and around 18% of natural gas, higher energy prices stoke inflation and hurt the country’s economic growth. In a first, Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest refiner has also inked two term contracts totalling 4.6mt of US crude oil for 2019-20 from Norway’s Equinor ASA and Algerian state energy company Sonatrach. India is also sourcing liquified natural gas (LNG) and oil from the US, with Indian firms investing $4 billion in US shale gas assets. Of 22 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of long-term LNG contracts inked by the Indian firms, 9 mtpa is from the US.

India has been pushing for a gas-based economy. Gas accounts for around 6.5% of India’s primary energy mix as compared to a global average of 24%, The National Democratic Alliance government plans to increase its share to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution and steel sectors.

In his previous stint, Prime Minister Nraendra Modi had called for a global consensus on “responsible pricing", which balances the interests of producers and consumers. India’s worry over crude oil prices stems from its energy needs being primarily met through imports. Last October, Modi had sought a review of the payment terms with major oil producers during his meeting with top executives of global oil companies and experts from the energy sector.