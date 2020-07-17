India-US strategic energy partnership meet to discuss energy sourcing today

However, Petronet LNG Ltd’ plans to invest in Tellurian Inc’s US Gulf Coast project has hit the skids. Petronet was to spend $2.5 billion for an 18% equity stake in the $28 billion Driftwood LNG terminal, the largest outside holding so far in the project, and negotiate the purchase of 5 million tonnes of gas per annum. It was tipped to be one of the largest foreign investments in the US for shipping shale gas abroad.