India, US stress on joint action for global energy transition

India, US stress on joint action for global energy transition2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:58 PM IST
India and the US emphasized on joint action and collaboration to navigate the global energy transition during the Ministerial meeting of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership held between petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
New Delhi: India and the US emphasized on the need for joint action and collaboration to navigate the global energy transition during the Ministerial meeting of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP). The meeting was held between the union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in New Delhi on Tuesday.
