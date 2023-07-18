India, US stress on joint action for global energy transition

New Delhi: India and the US emphasized on the need for joint action and collaboration to navigate the global energy transition during the Ministerial meeting of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP). The meeting was held between the union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A joint statement released after the meeting said that both the sides renewed their commitment to work towards a just, orderly and sustainable energy transition, which prioritizes access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy supply. “Highlighting that India and the US represent the largest democracies, and the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, the sides underscored the importance of joint action and collaboration not only for bilateral progress but also for navigating the global energy transition," the statement said.

It added that during the meeting, both the countries noted the growing importance of bilateral energy cooperation between the two countries. It also underscored the critical importance of bilateral clean energy engagement and the achievements of the SCEP in strengthening energy security, creating opportunities for clean energy innovation, addressing climate change, and creating employment generation opportunities.

They reviewed the mandates of SCEP, which over the years has deepened collaboration across a wide range of clean energy work streams, including clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, increased collaboration in emerging technologies like battery storage and swapping technologies, gas hydrates, advanced biofuels, and hydrogen and electrolyzer production, the statement said.

“In this context, the sides recognised the importance of producing green/clean hydrogen as a critical energy source for global decarbonisation and agreed to support each other’s national hydrogen missions," it said.

Both the minister and the secretary emphasized on the importance of promoting energy access, affordability and energy justice in their respective countries. The statement said: “The sides also acknowledged that successfully achieving ambitious climate and clean energy aspirations necessitates coordinated efforts on development of energy transition roadmaps, capacity building, job skilling, and sharing of best practices at all levels of government. In that context, the sides agreed to work toward development of net zero villages in India to support the clean energy transition."

The meeting follows the recent visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to the US. During the visit, apart from other announcements in the energy transition space, the US-India New and Emerging Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform (RETAP) was launched.

The joint statement said that during the meeting, Puri and Granholm welcomed the launch of the RETAP to accelerate development of key technologies to advance common ambitious clean energy goals.