India, US stress on joint action for global energy transition2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:22 AM IST
A joint statement said that both the sides renewed their commitment to work towards a just, orderly and sustainable energy transition, which prioritizes access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy supply
New Delhi: India and the US emphasized on the need for joint action and collaboration to navigate the global energy transition during the Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP).
