‘India, US working together on eliminating disruption in clean energy supply chain’

New Delhi: India and the US are working together to ensure that there is not disruption in the global clean energy supply chain, said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, union ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

Addressing the US-India Energy Summit: ‘Partnering for a Sustainable Future’, the official noted that the recently announced US-India New and emerging renewable energy technologies action platform would help in reducing the cost of green hydrogen production as per the respective green hydrogen strategies of both the countries.

“Recognizing the importance of diversified and resilient clean energy supply chains for the energy transition we are working together to eliminate exposures to disruption," he said.

The statement gains significance as both the countries are looking to reduce their dependence on clean tech supplies from China and developing their domestic industries. China is a major supplier of solar modules and cells and is dominant player in the solar modules ecosystem. In the past few years, amid a global shortage of modules, several countries including India and the US are looking at lowering their reliance on Chinese supplies and boosting their domestic manufacturing of solar modules and other related products.

In a bid to support the solar module manufacturing in the country Centre has also rolled out a production-linked incentive scheme and has imposed a hefty 40% basic customs duty on the import of modules in a bid to curb cheaper imports from China.

Bhalla, further said that India and the US are committed to develop and support the global hydrogen ecosystem to make affordable and low carbon hydrogen globally. India and the US are working towards rapidly deploying clean energy at scale, build economic prosperity and help achieve global climate goals, he added.

“We would also collaborate on our targets pertaining to cost reduction of green energy under our respective hydrogen missions and the targets that we have."

Regarding, India’s growth in renewable energy sector, he said that the country currently, has 173 GW of installed RE capacity and another 120 GW are in different stages of implementation.