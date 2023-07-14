‘India, US working together on eliminating disruption in clean energy supply chain’2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Petroleum ministry official said that the recently announced US-India New and emerging renewable energy technologies action platform would help in reducing the cost of green hydrogen production as per the respective green hydrogen strategies of both the countries
New Delhi: India and the US are working together to ensure that there is not disruption in the global clean energy supply chain, said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, union ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
