India will achieve 1.5 bn coal production by 2030: Minister

Citing the example of progress in coal mining at Odisha, Coal Minister informed that the state’s revenue from mining was around Rs. 5,000 crores in 2014-15 and it has now gone up to Rs. 50,000 crores after setting in the major changes in mining sector in 2020-21. Invoking the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre and states will together make a big transformation to the coal and mining sector and contribute positively to the economy, said Union Coal Minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}