India will be a growth driver of global energy demand: Igor Sechin

“Igor Sechin expressed his certainty that the plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve energy availability to every citizen of the country will make India the key growth driver of the global demand for energy resources. At that, the Energy Concept of India rather than placing focus on one or two priority areas provides for well-balanced development of all energy sources—renewable energy, biofuels, gas, cleaner use of oil and coal, as well as the transition to new energy sources, including hydrogen," Rosneft added.