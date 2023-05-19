India will require 14 cr litre of SAF/annum to achieve 1% blending in jet fuel by 2025: Puri3 min read 19 May 2023, 09:20 PM IST
On April 20, Mint reported that government is considering issuing a directive mandating airlines to use blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2025.
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that India will required around 14 crore litre of sustainable aviation fuel per annum to achieve 1% blending in jet fuel by 2025.
