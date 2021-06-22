India working on a ‘green tariff’ policy

Indian green energy projects have been facing myriad problems. The latest case in point being the concern about the impact caused by electricity transmission lines that are being laid down for green energy projects, which happen to bypass the habitat of the endangered Great Indian Bustard. With the Supreme Court mandating that overhead power transmission links be brought underground to to help prevent the heavy bird, which lacks frontal vision, from colliding with the cables, developers in Rajasthan and Gujarat have flagged concerns about the impact on financial viability of their projects.

