India working to leverage entire installed capacity to meet growing power demand

New Delhi: The union power ministry is working to leverage the country’s entire installed electricity generation capacity to meet India’s growing demand. As part of this strategy it is facilitating short term coal linkage auctions for those projects not having power purchase agreements (PPAs).

In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s electricity demand reached its highest since July 2019 to register124.8 billion units (BUs) in July this year, according to India Ratings and Research.

“I held review discussions today with officials from @CoalIndiaHQ, @ntpclimited & Indian railways," union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a tweet.

This comes in the backdrop of India stopping coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 15 days stock to free up around 1.77 lakh tonne of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks. India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 giga watt (GW) on 7 July. The demand is currently around 192-193 GW.

"Took stock of the coal supplies & directed the officials to work in co-ordinated manner to streamline the stock & supply of coal, in anticipation of the rising energy demand," Singh said in another tweet.

State-run NTPC Ltd is arranging for coal at its power projects where fuel stocks are low and is increasing production from its captive coal mines to help meet the spike in electricity demand, it said on Monday.

“Union for Power and NRE Shri R.K. Singh met the members of Association of Power Producers (APP) today (3rd September,2021). The Minister heard the issues raised by members of APP and gave instructions to Ministry of Power (MoP)," power ministry said in a statement.

According to India Ratings and Research, the country’s energy demand recovered due to to stabilising economic activities, led by the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Keeping in view the increasing power demand, the Minister emphasized the need for making certain that the entire established power generation capacity is utilized. For this, he directed for streamlining and simplifying guidelines/procedures for short term coal linkage auctions under SHAKTI B (viii) (a) for Thermal Power Plants not having Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)," the statement said.

The coal stocks have depleted at thermal power plants due to reasons such as increase in demand for electricity and lower generation by hydropower plants. India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with state run Coal India Ltd (CIL) being the largest coal miner. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, the coal fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“Ministry of Power (MoP) has agreed for three separate windows for auction namely, 3 months, 6 months and one year. MoP in consultation with Ministry of Coal (MoC) will ensure its implementation," the statement said.

Some of the measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply by easing out coal stocks inlcude sourcing coal from captive coal mines. This comes at a time of fuel demand increasing on account of a higher offtake from the power sector, with India’s electricity demand on an upward trajectory.

“In order to make coal available for longer period, MoP will examine whether duration of auction can be extended for more than one year. Issue of Bank Guarantee is also to be examined if duration has to be extended beyond one year," the statement added.

In a reflection of growing demand, CIL registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

For coal linkage for projects without PPAs, “As per policy, PPA (long term/medium term) needs to be submitted within two years after auction of coal. APP requested for extension of time line in view of lack of PPAs in the market. APP also requested to reduce the Bank Guarantee. MoP agreed to examine the request in consultation with Ministry of Coal (MoC)," the statement said.

Of CIL’ coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

“APP requested for separate window for auction of gas for power plants. Issue to be taken up with Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas," the statement said and added, “MoP advised IPPs on reciprocal basis not to derail the regulation of power by Central Gencos in case of non-payment of dues by Discoms."

