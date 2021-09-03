India working to leverage entire installed capacity to meet growing power demand

This comes in the backdrop of India stopping coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 15 days stock to free up around 1.77 lakh tonne of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks. India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 giga watt (GW) on 7 July. The demand is currently around 192-193 GW.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}