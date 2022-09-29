Indian clean energy developer Avaada Group eyes global push on carbon trends1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 02:00 PM IST
The ambitions are in line with India’s goals of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and ammonia
Indian renewable power developer Avaada Group is gearing up for opportunities in foreign markets including Europe, Japan and South Korea, where the push for decarbonization is expected to spur demand for clean energy.