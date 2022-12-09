Indian CV industry sees contraction in penetration of CNG-powered vehicles: Icra

“The contraction in CNG vehicle sales in the domestic CV sector in the current fiscal has largely been on account of the narrowing gap between CNG and diesel prices, which has diminished the running cost savings from CNG vehicles. The operating costs for CNG vehicles increased by ~20% over the past year and are even higher vis-à-vis comparable diesel variants in certain cities like Delhi and Mumbai, by 5-20% now. Coupled with the higher cost of the vehicle and lower load-carrying capabilities of CNG trucks, the economic case for its adoption has become far less compelling,“ said Sruthi Thomas, Assistant Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.