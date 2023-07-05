IEX trade volume increases 8% on-year to 8,946 million units in June2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8,946 MU overall volume in June 2023, including green market trade of 272 MU, 5.33 lakh RECs
New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange’s total trade volume increases by 8% to 8,946 million units (MU) in June compared to the same month a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, the trade volume also rose by 8%, a statement said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×