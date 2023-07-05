New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange’s total trade volume increases by 8% to 8,946 million units (MU) in June compared to the same month a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, the trade volume also rose by 8%, a statement said.

Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8,946 MU overall volume in June 2023, including green market trade of 272 MU, 5.33 lakh RECs (equivalent to 533 MU) and 2.44 lakh ESCerts (equivalent to 244 MU), a statement said.

IEX achieved 25,125 MU volume across all segments during Q1 FY24, growing 8% over Q1 FY23, it added.

The (average spot power) price during June 2023 was ₹5.37 per unit, declined 17% YoY, while the average market clearing price during the Q1 FY ’24 period was Rs. 5.17 per unit, decline of 33% over the corresponding quarter last year, it explained.

“Supply side scenario during the quarter improved due to enhanced coal supply, reduction in e-auction coal prices, and consistently declining imported coal and gas prices. Increased liquidity on the Exchange led to sharp correction in prices, resulting in optimisation opportunities and higher clearance for Discoms & Open Access consumers," it added.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country during June ’23 stood at 140 BU, increasing 4.3% on YoY basis.

The day-ahead market (DAM) volume increased to 4,103 MU in June ‘23 from 4,065 MU in June ’22, growing 1% YoY.

The DAM segment registered 12,501 MU during Q1 FY24, 11% growth over Q1 FY23 due to improved prices.

The average market clearing price was Rs. 5.37/unit during the month, lower by 17% over the corresponding month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,675 MU volume during June 2023, registering 21 % YoY growth.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,118 MU during June 2023, higher 47% on YoY basis. The total volume on the segment during the quarter was 3017 MU, a marginal decline of 3% over Q1 FY ‘23.

A total of 5.33 lakh RECs (equivalent to 533 MU) were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 28 June, with price of Rs. 745/REC. A total of 8.75 lakh RECs (equivalent to 875 MU) were traded during Q1 FY’24.

During June ‘23, 2.44 lakh ESCerts (equivalent to 244 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs. 1,840 per ESCert. A total of 5.69 lakh ESCerts (equivalent to 569 MU) were traded in Q1 FY24.