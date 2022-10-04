Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume dips 8% to 8,160 million units in Sept

Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume dips 8% to 8,160 million units in Sept2 min read . 07:11 PM IST
- On a month-on-month basis, IEX registered a 5% growth in Sept
NEW DELHI :The total trade volume of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered an 8 percent annual decline in September to 8,160 MU (million units). The total trade volume in September 2021 was at 8,997 MU, an IEX statement said.
However, on a month-on-month basis, IEX registered a 5 percent growth in September.
The total trade volume of 8,160 MU in September, 2022, comprised 7,118 MU in the conventional power market, 454 MU in the Green Power Market, and 588 MU (8.51 lakh Certificates) in the REC Market, according to the statement.
The average clearing price in the Day-ahead market rising to Rs. 5.63 in September, which was 9% higher on MoM basis and 28% higher on YoY. The supply-side constraints continued due to high prices of e- auction coal, imported coal and gas, it said.
The Day-Ahead Market volume increased from 3529 MU in August 2022 to 4050 MU in September 2022, i.e 15% growth on MoM basis, the statement said.
The Real-Time electricity market achieved 2,193 MU volume during the month, registering a 19 per cent YoY. The highest single-day volume of 104 MU was achieved on September 25, 2022.
The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and LDCs traded 875 MU during the month, growing by 21% on MoM and an astounding 721% on YoY basis. Cumulatively for the quarter, TAM traded a total of 2,038 MU and registered a remarkable 30% YoY growth.
A total of 5.88 lacs RECs (renewable energy certificates) were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
The REC volume comprised 1.98 lacs non-solar RECs with clearing price at ₹1,000 per REC. It further said that increased inventory of solar RECs saw the clearing price reaching floor-level at ₹1,000 per REC, with 3.90 lacs solar RECs traded during the month.
The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.