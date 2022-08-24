Indian firms await Russian nod on bid to acquire stakes

Queries mailed to the spokespersons of India’s ministry of petroleum and natural gas, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, GAIL (India) Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), OVL, BP and ExxonMobil on 18 August remained unanswered till press time. “India is one of Russia’s key strategic partners. Rosneft backs the efforts of both leaders of our countries, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to significantly increase mutual investments ensuring the stable trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India," the Rosneft spokesperson said.

