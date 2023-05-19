Indian Gas Exchange launches customized contract for fertilizer industry to improve efficiency and trade ease2 min read 19 May 2023, 09:08 PM IST
One key feature of the contract is the relaxation in payment terms, with a fortnightly payment cycle.
New Delhi: The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) on Friday introduced a specialized contract tailored to the fertilizer industry, aimed at meeting the unique requirements of the sector and enhancing operational efficiency.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×