NEW DELHI : The Indian Gas Exchange traded record 33,33,900 MMBtu (metric million British thermal unit) gas volume and delivered record high volume of 27,20,500 MMBtu in the month of March 2022, said statement from the exchange.

The highest single day trade of 7,58,400 MMBtu was achieved on 16 March 2022. Further, the highest single day delivery of 1,16,600 MMBtu was scheduled on 16 March 2022.

The statement said that the average gas price discovered at the exchange during the month was ₹1960 /$26.1 per MMBtu while the average international spot gas price averaged around $40/MMBtu. During the month all the international benchmarks such as TTF, JKM, WIM were around '$35+' while price at the Henry Hub was $4.85/MMBtu.

"The competitive prices discovered at IGX have been true reflection of India’s gas demand and supply including the LNG long-term, spot, and domestic gas prices," it said.

A key highlight during the month was more flexibility being offered to the sellers and buyers by reducing the quantity supply and offtake obligation to 90% over the contract period for all contracts available under various hubs except the KG Basin Hub, wherein the obligation relating to supply and offtake has been lowered to 85%.

From April 2022, the Exchange has started with six consecutive monthly contracts. Earlier it was 3 monthly contracts at a time. Further, Take or Pay obligation is now relaxed to 90% over contract period for all contracts as against earlier which was on daily basis.

On the regulatory front, IGX proposed amendments to PNGRB (Gas Exchange) Regulations last month. Another key highlight during the month was onboarding of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a strategic investor in the exchange as a member.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.