Centre unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next five years

Centre unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next five years1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:37 PM IST
India plans to invite bids for 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next five years to achieve its target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030. The plan finalised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy will also include setting up of wind power capacity of at least 10 GW per annum.
NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday announced a plan to add 250 GW of renewable energy capacity in the next five years to achieve its target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.
