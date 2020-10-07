“While an investor does carry out due diligence before investing, given the current situation between the two countries it is also incumbent upon us as promoters to find out whether or not there is a Chinese connection regarding the origin of funds. There is a growing premium on it at the start of the sale process as one doesn’t want to waste time later," said the promoter of a New Delhi based clean energy firm cited above, that is in the process of raising around $250 million by selling stake.