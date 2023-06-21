Solar park scheme deadline extended till FY26

Solar park scheme deadline extended till FY261 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The scheme was rolled out in December 2014 to support states and union territories in setting up solar parks at various locations in the country with a view to create required infrastructure for setting up of solar power projects.
New Delhi: The union ministry of new and renewable energy has extended the scheme for ‘Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Park Projects’ till FY26. A notification from the ministry said that the extension would not entail any additional financial implication. The scheme was scheduled to end in March 2024.
