Indian Oil battery-swapping station for electric vehicles (EVs): How it Works

The new plan has been executed in partnership with Sun Mobility in order to set up the battery swapping facility, called Quick Interchange Station (QIS). According to company chairman Sanjiv Singh, the oil firm will begin with a pilot of battery swapping at one of its outlets in Chandigarh and gradually scale it up to 20 stations. Three more QIS - one each in Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Bengaluru- will be set up under the pilot project. New Delhi, Gurugram, and other cities will also be covered under the pilot.