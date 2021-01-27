OPEN APP
Indian Oil buys cargo for late Feb-March delivery, seeks more
IOC is also seeking a cargo for delivery on March 10 to Dahej through a tender which closes on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Indian Oil buys cargo for late Feb-March delivery, seeks more

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 09:12 AM IST Reuters

IOC bought the cargo for delivery over Feb. 20 to March 5 at $8.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company

Indian Oil Corp bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery over late February to early March and is seeking another cargo for delivery in March, three industry sources said on Wednesday.

It bought the cargo for delivery over Feb. 20 to March 5 at $8.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company, two of the sources said.

Ras Laffan was set up in 1993 in Qatar to produce LNG and related products from its two production trains, with a combined capacity of 6.86 million tonnes of LNG per annum and 44,000 barrels per day of condensate, according to the company website.

IOC is also seeking a cargo for delivery on March 10 to Dahej through a tender which closes on Wednesday, the third source said.

