Indian Oil Corp.—Petronas JV to retail petrol, diesel and natural gas

New Delhi: The country’s largest fuel retailer Indian oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOC) joint venture (JV) with Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas plans to sell petrol, diesel and natural gas here, said a top executive at the Indian state run firm.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, IOC chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that the JV— IndianOil Petronas (IPPL)—between the two state run firms will be expanded to cover more businesses, with separate branded fuel retailing outlets.

“Currently the business is only limited to LPG. We have now extended our cooperation to retailing petrol and diesel, as well as natural gas," Vaidya said.

He added that the retail business would not be at the cost of Indian oil Corp’s marker share.

This comes at a time when the country’ petrol and diesel consumption is expected to grow by 14% and 10% respectively in FY22, according to rating agency ICRA. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer is witnessing an upward trajectory of transportation fuel prices with diesel and petrol retailing at above ₹100 mark in several parts of the country.

IOC on Friday announced a net profit of ₹5,941 crore for the June quarter, compared with ₹1,911 crore a year earlier. India’s largest fuel retailer posted a jump in revenue in the first quarter to ₹155,056 crore, as compared to ₹88,939 crore in the corresponding quarter last year due to higher inventory gains and improved petrochemical margins.

“IndianOil sold 20.325 million tonnes of products, including exports, during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22. Our refining throughput for Q1 2021-22 is 16.719 million tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network is 19.875 million tonnes during the same period. The gross refining margin (GRM) during the first quarter of FY 2021-22 is $6.58 per bbl as compared to $(1.98) per bbl in corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The core GRM for current period after offsetting inventory loss/ gain comes to $2.24 per bbl," Vaidya said in an IOC statement.

India’s largest refiner with a 32% share of the domestic market also plans to add another 25 million tonnes (mt) to its current capacity of 80.2 mt. India is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It has 23 refineries and plans to grow its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025.

Vaidya added that India’s diesel demand is expected to reach pre Covid-19 levels by Diwali this year.

“Petrol demand has crossed the pre-pandemic levels; we are currently nearly 3 to 5% more than pre-Covid levels. Diesel demand is around 88-90% and I expect to get it back to pre-Covid levels by Diwali. We may have to wait till the end of the current financial year to get Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to come back to its normal," he said.

This comes in the backdrop of Indian oil Corp. announcing its plan to build the country’s first green hydrogen plant at its Mathura refinery. This comes at a time of India considering a proposal to make it mandatory for fertilizer plants and oil refineries to purchase green hydrogen as part of plans to cut the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.