Indian Oil Corp.—Petronas JV to retail petrol, diesel and natural gas

“IndianOil sold 20.325 million tonnes of products, including exports, during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22. Our refining throughput for Q1 2021-22 is 16.719 million tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network is 19.875 million tonnes during the same period. The gross refining margin (GRM) during the first quarter of FY 2021-22 is $6.58 per bbl as compared to $(1.98) per bbl in corresponding quarter of previous financial year. The core GRM for current period after offsetting inventory loss/ gain comes to $2.24 per bbl," Vaidya said in an IOC statement.

