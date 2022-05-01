Indian Oil Corp rolls out methanol-blended petrol on pilot basis in Assam

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“M15 is a blend of 15 % methanol and 85 % Gasoline.Its use can help lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 5 to 10 percent and improve air quality in the country, thereby enhancing the overall health and well-being of the citizens," according to an official statement.
Teli said that blending fuel with methanol will provide respite from the rising prices.
"Pilot rollout of M15 is a stepping stone towards achieving fuel independence and reducing the import burden," he said.
Steps are being taken by IOC to make India self-sufficient in energy, he added. The pilot rollout was done in Tinsukia by the company due to the ready availability of methanol, which is being manufactured by Assam Petrochemical Ltd in the vicinity of Digboi refinery, said an official statement.