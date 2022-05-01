Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Oil Corp rolls out methanol-blended petrol on pilot basis in Assam

Indian Oil Corp rolls out methanol-blended petrol on pilot basis in Assam

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli launched the M15 petrol in the presence of Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat and IOC chairman SM Vaidya
1 min read . 12:11 PM IST Livemint

  • M15 is a blend of 15 % methanol and 85 % Gasoline.Its use can help lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 5 to 10 percent and improve air quality in the country

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) rolled out M15 petrol -- 15 per cent blend of methanol with petrol -- on a pilot basis in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli launched the M15 petrol in the presence of Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat and IOC chairman SM Vaidya on Saturday.

“M15 is a blend of 15 % methanol and 85 % Gasoline.Its use can help lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 5 to 10 percent and improve air quality in the country, thereby enhancing the overall health and well-being of the citizens," according to an official statement.

Teli said that blending fuel with methanol will provide respite from the rising prices.

"Pilot rollout of M15 is a stepping stone towards achieving fuel independence and reducing the import burden," he said.

Steps are being taken by IOC to make India self-sufficient in energy, he added. The pilot rollout was done in Tinsukia by the company due to the ready availability of methanol, which is being manufactured by Assam Petrochemical Ltd in the vicinity of Digboi refinery, said an official statement.