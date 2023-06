New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) announced on Thursday a reduction in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for commercial users and domestic aviation turbine fuel (ATF), as global oil prices continue to decline.

The price of a 19-kg cylinder of commercial LPG, commonly used by hotels and restaurants, has been reduced by ₹83.5 to ₹1,773 in Delhi, according to IOCL. In Kolkata, the price dropped by ₹85 to ₹1,876, while in Mumbai it fell by ₹83.5 to ₹1,725, and in Chennai by ₹84.5 to ₹1,937.

Furthermore, the rates for ATF have been cut by 6.9%. In Delhi, ATF prices have been reduced by ₹6,632.25 to ₹89,303.09 per kilolitre. The revised prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai now stand at ₹95,963.95, ₹83,413.96, and ₹93,041.33 per kilolitre, respectively.

IOCL and other state-run fuel retailers adjust the prices of LPG and ATF on the first day of each month, based on the average international prices from the previous month. These price reductions provide some relief to businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector.

However, the price of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used in households for cooking, remains unchanged.

Currently, domestic cooking gas costs ₹1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the rates are ₹1,029, ₹1,002.5, and ₹1,018.5 respectively.

The rate of domestic LPG cylinders was last revised in 2022. It was hiked four times last year with a cumulative rise of ₹153 - ₹50 in July, ₹50 and ₹3.50 in May and ₹50 in March.