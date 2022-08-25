Indian Oil to spend $25 billion for 2046 net-zero goal

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, plans to invest more than $25 billion to achieve net-zero emissions from its operations by 2046, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at an annual shareholders meeting on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net-zero emissions for the country by 2070.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}