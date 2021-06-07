Indian Oil inks pacts with Gujarat govt for implementing 24,000 crore projects

“The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijaybhai Rupani and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, today presided over an MOU signing ceremony for “Investment Promotion" between the Government of Gujarat and IndianOil for setting up a Petrochemical and Lube Integration (LuPech) Project and Acrylics / Oxo Alcohol Project along with other infrastructure projects at its Gujarat Refinery at Vadodara," the statement said.