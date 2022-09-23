Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Energy /  Indian Oil plans Panipat refinery maintenance, to revamp naphtha cracker, report

Indian Oil plans Panipat refinery maintenance, to revamp naphtha cracker, report

Indian Oil Corp has planned maintenance at its 300,000 barrels per day Panipat refinery in northern India to boost production.
1 min read . 02:20 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters

According to reports, Indian Oil has planned to begin maintenance of its Panipat refinery. Due to this, a naphtha hydrocracker will stay shut for 80 days and half of its crude processing will remain closed for a month

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Oil Corp plans maintenance at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Panipat refinery in northern India, which includes a shutdown of a naphtha hydrocracker for about 80 days and half of its crude processing for about a month, sources said.

Also Read: India set to skip buying Russia's ESPO crude in Sept as freight costs jump

The country's top refiner will shut the naphtha cracker at its Panipat plant from Monday for a revamp aimed at raising its ethylene production capacity, the sources familiar with the plan said.

Also Read: India to ink oil supply pacts with Petrobras, Ecopetrol

The cracker annually consumes about 2.3 million tonnes of naphtha and produces 857,000 tonnes of ethylene.

The refiner has already shut some of the downstream polymer units linked to the cracker, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Also Read: Govt may offer 20,000 crore lifeline to Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL

The revamp is aimed at raising the annual ethylene production capacity of the cracker by 13% to 970,000 tonnes, while reducing output of polypropylene, they said.

State-run IOC also plans to shut half of its 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Panipat oil refinery for a month-long maintenance from around Oct. 26, the sources said.

Along with the 150,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), IOC will be shutting a hydrocracker, diesel desulphuriser and some other secondary units for maintenance, they said.

IOC did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

