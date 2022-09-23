Home / Industry / Energy / Indian Oil plans Panipat refinery maintenance, to revamp naphtha cracker, report
Indian Oil plans Panipat refinery maintenance, to revamp naphtha cracker, report
1 min read.02:20 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters
According to reports, Indian Oil has planned to begin maintenance of its Panipat refinery. Due to this, a naphtha hydrocracker will stay shut for 80 days and half of its crude processing will remain closed for a month
Indian Oil Corp plans maintenance at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Panipat refinery in northern India, which includes a shutdown of a naphtha hydrocracker for about 80 days and half of its crude processing for about a month, sources said.
