Indian Oil plans Rs2 trillion investment to achieve net zero carbon emission by 20464 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 07:46 PM IST
- CMD Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that with crude oil prices easing, the retail fuel prices may also ease going ahead
NEW DELHI : State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) aims to achieve net zero carbon emission target by 2046 and will invest ₹2 trillion in phases towards meeting the target. Speaking to reporters here after the 63rd annual general meeting of the company, the Chairman and Managing Director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya also indicated that with crude oil prices easing, the retail fuel prices may also ease going ahead.