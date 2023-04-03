Indian Oil posts robust operational performance in FY232 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- IOC chairman SM Vaidya said the company’s refineries clocked the highest-ever throughput of over 72.4 million tonnes in 2022-23, compared with 67.67 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year
NEW DELHI : State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has posted robust operational performances for the last financial year (FY23), the company said in a statement on Monday.
