Mumbai: Praj Industries Limited (Praj) and Indian Oil Corporation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the production of alcohol to jet (ATJ) fuels, 1G & 2G ethanol, compressed bio-gas (CBG) and related opportunities in the biofuels industry.

Exploring these green energy horizons will be crucial for India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.

In sync with the ambitious economic growth trajectory of the nation, the Indian aviation sector is at the cusp of exponential growth. At the same time, it is also identified as one of the significant sources of green house gas (GHG) emissions.

The MoU will boost ATJ fuel production capacity and its use in India which will in turn help curb emissions emanating from the airplanes as per The International Air Transport Association (IATA's) mandate.

As per the MoU, Indian Oil and Praj will also collaborate to set up biofuel production facilities, including CBG, biodiesel and ethanol. The two companies would also work together to facilitate the sales and marketing of various co-products and intermediates produced from these facilities.

Praj and IndianOil would explore and jointly work towards forming a 50:50 joint venture and identify partners to form special purpose vehicles (SPVs) under the proposed alliance. Biofuels is an essential part of India's flourishing bioeconomy and will play a significant role in sustainable climate actions to help India fulfil its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as per COP 21, Paris Summit.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil, said, "Alcohol-to-Jet Fuel presents a great opportunity that must be leveraged to comply with the CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) guidelines to substantially reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector. This development is in line with the 'Panchamrit' agenda unveiled by Hon'ble Prime Minister at the COP26 Glasgow Summit, to fight climate change and global warming."

The synergy between India's largest Energy PSU and the leading company in Industrial Biotech shall boost the mainstream bio-economy and India's overall growth.

Pramod Chaudhari, founder chairman, Praj Industries, said, "Objectives of this overarching MoU are strategic in nature and encompass socio-economic-environmental aspects related to the nation's growth. In a world threatened by climate change, the drive towards a low carbon economy is not an option; it is an obligation! Biofuels are playing a vital role in sustainable climate action."

Currently, Praj is executing India's first 2nd generation ethanol plant for Indian Oil at its Panipat facility. Praj is also constructing a water and wastewater treatment plant for Indian Oil's Dumad petrochemical complex.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.