Indian Oil, Praj Industries join hands to produce cleaner fuel

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil, said, "Alcohol-to-Jet Fuel presents a great opportunity that must be leveraged to comply with the CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) guidelines to substantially reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector. This development is in line with the 'Panchamrit' agenda unveiled by Hon'ble Prime Minister at the COP26 Glasgow Summit, to fight climate change and global warming."