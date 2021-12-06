New Delhi: State-run Indian oil companies have started importing crude oil from the US, Russia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Guyana, Norway, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Nigeria.

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government working on diversifying the country’s energy basket with crude oil supplies from non-Opec sources. India has said that it will source crude oil from any country that offers cheaper and favourable terms.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that to ensure security of crude supplies and to mitigate the risk of dependence on crude oil from single region, Oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have diversified its petroleum basket and procuring crude from countries located at various geographical locations viz. Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, etc," Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic oil reserves in coordination with other major consumers, including the US, China, Japan and South Korea.

Major oil consumers, including India, have been unsuccessfully trying to convince the Opec-plus grouping, comprising 23 countries, that rising crude prices will have an impact on global economic recovery.

