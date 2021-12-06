Indian oil PSUs start diversifying crude oil imports

“The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that to ensure security of crude supplies and to mitigate the risk of dependence on crude oil from single region, Oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have diversified its petroleum basket and procuring crude from countries located at various geographical locations viz. Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, etc," Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.

